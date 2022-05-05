Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.12 Billion Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 732,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.6% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Alphabet worth $2,121,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $4.75 on Wednesday, reaching $2,351.43. 78,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,100. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,625.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,761.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,193.62 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 549,698 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,689. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,314.08.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

