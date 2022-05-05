Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $229.10 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,236,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 286,723 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.51% of CF Industries worth $229,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,820,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 702.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,011,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,461,000 after purchasing an additional 885,426 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,331,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,041,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,958,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,768,000 after purchasing an additional 722,745 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries stock opened at $102.03 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.64.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $88,188,234.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,333,463 shares of company stock valued at $107,631,042. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.16.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

