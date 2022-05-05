Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $235.55 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,297,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,345 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.90% of Dover worth $235,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Dover by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Dover by 361.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.08.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $138.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $131.03 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dover (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.