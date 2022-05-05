Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $245.45 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,391,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 225,482 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.41% of Progressive worth $245,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PGR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.20.

Progressive stock opened at $115.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $120.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.03 and its 200 day moving average is $104.49. The company has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,958 shares of company stock worth $8,629,753 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

