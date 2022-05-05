Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $325.55 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,492,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $325,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 7,718.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 499,045 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5,773.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,064,000 after acquiring an additional 394,240 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $87,129,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,604,000 after acquiring an additional 264,096 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,797,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

Cummins stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.60. 23,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,766. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.66 and its 200 day moving average is $217.21. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

In other Cummins news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

