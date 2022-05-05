Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 379,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $346,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $20,310,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in BlackRock by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in BlackRock by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 60,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,842,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE:BLK traded up $18.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $649.87. 24,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,825. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $712.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $822.75. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $610.00 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.00.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.