Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,821,503 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 172,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of Starbucks worth $330,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,624,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 111,637 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,058,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,492 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 14,544 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX stock traded up $6.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,428,376. The company has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $73.38 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.22.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 52.83%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.