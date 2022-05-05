Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,915,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,916 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.41% of Danaher worth $959,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.14.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $4.53 on Wednesday, hitting $253.04. The company had a trading volume of 106,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $238.32 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.87 and a 200 day moving average of $292.97. The company has a market cap of $183.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

