Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 152,163 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,554,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,163 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.44% of Raytheon Technologies worth $564,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.93.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $96.75. The stock had a trading volume of 171,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,498. The stock has a market cap of $143.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.56. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.12%.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.