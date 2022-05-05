Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 218,287 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,897,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,287 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $589,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.73. 281,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,303,343. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

