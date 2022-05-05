Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 31,237 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,277,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.96% of Vulcan Materials worth $265,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

Shares of VMC opened at $185.43 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $163.00 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.45.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

