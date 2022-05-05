Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 31,496 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,656,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,496 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.63% of Otis Worldwide worth $231,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,428,000 after buying an additional 1,372,775 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,539,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,656,000 after buying an additional 619,205 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $52,779,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,002,000 after purchasing an additional 520,103 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 332.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 481,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,566,000 after purchasing an additional 369,921 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTIS. Cowen lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Shares of OTIS opened at $76.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.67. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $71.07 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

