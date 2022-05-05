Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 469,902 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,142,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 469,902 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $227,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 37,899 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 42,606 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average is $23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

