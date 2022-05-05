Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 57,011 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,363,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 57,011 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.29% of Lear worth $249,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Lear by 3.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 5.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lear in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.53.

LEA opened at $137.34 on Thursday. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $123.28 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.79 and a 200-day moving average of $163.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

Lear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.