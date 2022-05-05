Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 895,598 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,182,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 895,598 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Navient worth $258,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on NAVI. Barclays cut their target price on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Navient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc acquired 315,408 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.65. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 19.55, a current ratio of 19.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.20 million. Navient had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

About Navient (Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.