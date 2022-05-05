Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,013,259 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 656,147 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 0.3% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.83% of CVS Health worth $1,136,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Edward Jones upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 130,220 shares of company stock worth $13,649,212 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.39. 340,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,164,037. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.76 and its 200 day moving average is $100.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $78.75 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.91%.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.