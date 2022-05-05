Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,834,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75,104 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.58% of UFP Industries worth $260,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $83.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.50 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.72.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.09. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $442,963.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,116,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,632. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

