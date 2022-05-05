Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,262,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 432,107 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.48% of Textron worth $251,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $1,708,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 3,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron stock opened at $72.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.64. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.28 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.33%.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $4,937,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Textron Profile (Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.