Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,456,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,279,027 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 0.5% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.42% of Bank of America worth $1,532,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,576,000 after buying an additional 1,249,146 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,960,563,000 after buying an additional 634,955 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,556,000 after buying an additional 223,675 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,226,000 after buying an additional 574,414 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,807,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,700,000 after buying an additional 51,294 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,230,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,517,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.34. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $305.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

