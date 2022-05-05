Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.45 million. Diodes had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

NASDAQ:DIOD traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.07. 3,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.18. Diodes has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $113.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

In related news, SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $290,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Francis Tang bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,635 shares of company stock worth $3,404,565 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Diodes by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,947,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $762,920,000 after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,934,000 after purchasing an additional 53,716 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 256.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

