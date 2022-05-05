Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Price Target Cut to GBX 315 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 370 ($4.62) to GBX 315 ($3.94) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DIISY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 340 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.18) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 325 ($4.06) to GBX 336 ($4.20) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.37.

OTCMKTS DIISY traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

