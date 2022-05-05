Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Price Target Cut to GBX 326 by Analysts at UBS Group

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from GBX 329 ($4.11) to GBX 326 ($4.07) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DIISY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 340 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.18) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 370 ($4.62) to GBX 315 ($3.94) in a research note on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.12) to GBX 310 ($3.87) in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $260.37.

DIISY stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.40. 3,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,986. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $17.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7376 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

