Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Trading Up 7.4%

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $103.94 and last traded at $103.94. 9,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 666,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.77.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter worth $868,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at $1,512,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 83.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

