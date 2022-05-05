DKSH (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.80 and last traded at $83.80. 125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.50.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DKSH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.12.

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

