Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target Cut to C$9.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DBM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.89.

Shares of DBM traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$7.36. The company had a trading volume of 171,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,272. The firm has a market cap of C$638.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.67. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$6.13 and a 12 month high of C$9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29.

Doman Building Materials Group ( TSE:DBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$641.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$618.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

