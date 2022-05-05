Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84. Dominion Energy also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.95-4.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on D shares. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of D traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $83.04. 4,926,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,217,577. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.41. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

