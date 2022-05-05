Donut (DONUT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $219,940.55

Donut (DONUT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Donut has a market cap of $219,940.55 and approximately $5,358.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Donut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.98 or 0.00217405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00040552 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.94 or 0.00434754 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,375.90 or 1.80473376 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.