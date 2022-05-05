Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Down 6.3%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) shares fell 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.60 and last traded at $38.78. 23,657 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,134,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.39.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doximity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

Get Doximity alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average is $54.50.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,240 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Doximity by 3,458.9% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 62.7% in the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 127,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 49,283 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Doximity by 13.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter worth $2,101,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.