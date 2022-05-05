Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Gap Down to $40.66

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.66, but opened at $38.45. Doximity shares last traded at $38.48, with a volume of 1,145 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Doximity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.50.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $116,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,240 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Doximity by 101.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,417 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter worth about $82,385,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,449,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,683,000 after purchasing an additional 184,757 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 80.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,430,000 after purchasing an additional 606,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter worth about $62,521,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

