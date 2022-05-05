Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Gap Down to $40.66

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.66, but opened at $38.45. Doximity shares last traded at $38.48, with a volume of 1,145 shares traded.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Doximity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.77.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.50.
In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $116,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,240 in the last three months.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Doximity by 101.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,417 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter worth about $82,385,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,449,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,683,000 after purchasing an additional 184,757 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 80.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,430,000 after purchasing an additional 606,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter worth about $62,521,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Doximity Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCS)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
