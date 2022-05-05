Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Gap Down to $40.66

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.66, but opened at $38.45. Doximity shares last traded at $38.48, with a volume of 1,145 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOCS shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.77.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.50.
In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,240 in the last ninety days.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Doximity by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.
About Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
