Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Gap Down to $40.66

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.66, but opened at $38.45. Doximity shares last traded at $38.48, with a volume of 1,145 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOCS shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.77.

Get Doximity alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.50.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,240 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Doximity by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.