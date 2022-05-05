Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Short Interest Update

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,100 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the March 31st total of 272,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 130.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DREUF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.06.

DREUF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.12. 10,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.92.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

