Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 94,828.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,905,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 142.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,167 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,893,000 after purchasing an additional 984,905 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,795 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.51. 2,560,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,956. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

