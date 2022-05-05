DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Cut to $97.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DD. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.94.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $68.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.05. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $64.35 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,619,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 521,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,093,000 after buying an additional 297,485 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 767,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,968,000 after buying an additional 46,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

