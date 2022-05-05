DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.3-13.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.42 billion.DuPont de Nemours also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.70-0.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.93. 53,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.05. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DD. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,671,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,789,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,331,000 after acquiring an additional 77,836 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,080,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,100,000 after acquiring an additional 34,412 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 973,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,617,000 after acquiring an additional 22,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 38,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 20,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

