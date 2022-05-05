DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at B. Riley

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DZSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DZS from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. DZS has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $334.79 million, a P/E ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83.

DZS ( NASDAQ:DZSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. DZS had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DZS will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of DZS by 316.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of DZS in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DZS in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DZS in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of DZS by 87,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

DZS Company Profile (Get Rating)

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

