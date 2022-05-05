Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.36.

Shares of ESTE opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 2.16.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Earthstone Energy’s revenue was up 159.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $494,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,926.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $685,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,409.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,500 shares of company stock worth $2,031,175. Company insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 218.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

