Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.00.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

NYSE EMN opened at $108.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.89. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,599,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth $988,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.