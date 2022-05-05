Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Lowered to $155.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus to $155.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.00.
NYSE EMN opened at $108.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.20 and its 200 day moving average is $113.89.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.
In other news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,234,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 593.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 59,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.
About Eastman Chemical (Get Rating)
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
