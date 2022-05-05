Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Lowered to $155.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus to $155.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.00.

NYSE EMN opened at $108.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.20 and its 200 day moving average is $113.89.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,234,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 593.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 59,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

