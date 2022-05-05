Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Short Interest Update

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded down $1.98 on Thursday, reaching $106.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,143. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.89.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Haverford Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth approximately $444,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on EMN. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.
About Eastman Chemical (Get Rating)
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
