Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Short Interest Update

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded down $1.98 on Thursday, reaching $106.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,143. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.89.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Haverford Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth approximately $444,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMN. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

About Eastman Chemical (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.