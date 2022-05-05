Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.78-$1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.84. Eaton also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.32-$7.72 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.13.

ETN stock traded down $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $148.89. 76,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,281. Eaton has a 12 month low of $139.12 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Eaton by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

