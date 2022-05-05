Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Cut to $185.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ETN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Eaton from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.13.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $149.93 on Wednesday. Eaton has a 12 month low of $139.12 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.29.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Eaton by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 27.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eaton (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.