Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE EFT opened at $12.60 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20.
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.