Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE EFT opened at $12.60 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,231 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth $175,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 27,187 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.