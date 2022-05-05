eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,564 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,974,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,923,707. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.45.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.35%.

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.