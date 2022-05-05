eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Cut to $62.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.04.

Shares of EBAY opened at $54.42 on Thursday. eBay has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.86 and a 200 day moving average of $62.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

