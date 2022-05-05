Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.38.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $70.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.42 and its 200 day moving average is $65.44. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 183.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 144.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

