Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 85.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.08. 6,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,154. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.06. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 753.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 56.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.