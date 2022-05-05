Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 85.68% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.
Shares of NASDAQ EDIT traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.08. 6,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,154. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.06. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $73.03.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 56.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.
Editas Medicine Company Profile (Get Rating)
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.
