Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $2,453,724.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 23,400 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $2,453,724.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,035.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Catherine M. Szyman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total value of $2,440,800.00.

EW traded down $5.29 on Thursday, hitting $103.36. 2,712,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,786. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.46.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EW. Wolfe Research began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

