Einsteinium Market Cap Reaches $3.29 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Einsteinium has a market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $7,186.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.70 or 0.00264303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00015019 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002717 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001073 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,536,452 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

