Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at TD Securities

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ELD. Cormark boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.25.

TSE:ELD opened at C$12.22 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of C$9.52 and a 12-month high of C$15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.72.

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$308.38 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 29,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total value of C$423,294.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,520 shares in the company, valued at C$1,393,748.80. Also, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.24, for a total value of C$121,262.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,530,028.34. Insiders have sold 49,768 shares of company stock worth $716,880 in the last quarter.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

