Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.99

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$10.99 and last traded at C$11.30, with a volume of 299638 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.69.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EFN shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James set a C$13.25 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a C$14.50 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.59.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.50, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.66.

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$245.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$237.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.65, for a total transaction of C$527,087.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at C$1,075,262.65.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

